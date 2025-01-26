Political Rivalry Turns Violent In Roorkee, Ex-MLA Champion And Legislator Umesh Kumar Arrested

Roorkee: The rivalry between former BJP MLA from Laksar, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, and Independent MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar, escalated the tension on Sunday in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, after the violent clash took place between the supporters of the two leaders. According to the reports, the rivalry took a violent turn when supporters of both politicians allegedly attacked each other at the Khanpur MLA's office in Roorkee. The confrontation escalated to the point where both leaders were seen waving pistols, exchanging verbal abuses and even firing gunshots.

The incident, which took place in broad daylight, involved Champion and Kumar, along with dozens of their supporters. They reportedly created chaos at each other’s offices, shouting and using abusive language. Champion allegedly fired several rounds in the air outside Kumar's office. As per reports, prior to the chaos by the Champion's supporters, Kumar had allegedly arrived at his office with his supporters, causing further commotion.

The police have registered a case against both the leaders and have arrested them both. Further legal action is being taken against the two leaders.

As per the information, a case has been registered against independent MLA Umesh Kumar from Khanpur in Haridwar district under several sections on the complaint filed by Rani Devrani Singh, wife of former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion. In her complaint, she alleged that at around 9 pm on January 25, Umesh Kumar arrived at her residence in Roorkee's Landhora with three vehicles and created a ruckus.

The Haridwar police have initiated an investigation, on the complaint filed by Rani Devrani Singh, in Roorkee's Civil Line police station.

Earlier, after the altercation at Umesh Kumar's office on Sunday, the police quickly arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval confirmed that both leaders had been detained. While Champion had been detained by the Ranipur police, and MLA Kumar had been detained by the Roorkee police station.

The rivalry between the two politicians has been ongoing, with frequent online exchanges of alleged derogatory remarks and challenges. Champion, in a video that has gone viral, claimed that the violent incident was a response to an attack on his residence in Landhaura by Kumar and his supporters on Saturday night. Champion alleged that Kumar had abused him and that no action had been taken by the police, which led to his violent reaction.

On the other hand, Umesh Kumar accused Champion of using highly abusive language about his family on social media and stated that he had gone to Champion's residence to confront him. According to Kumar, the altercation on Sunday was in response to Champion’s actions the previous night.