Published 18:05 IST, January 9th 2025
List Of Existing Freebies AAP-Led Govt Is Giving In Delhi
Amid the ongoing Delhi election battle in 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rolled out a series of welfare schemes aimed at securing a fourth consecutive term
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Delhi election battle in 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rolled out a series of welfare schemes aimed at securing a fourth consecutive term.
Here’s a look at some of the key freebies currently being offered by the AAP-led government in Delhi:
Free Electricity: The AAP government continues to provide free electricity up to 200 units for all households, with a 50% subsidy for usage beyond this limit. This initiative aims to reduce financial burdens on families while promoting energy conservation.
Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: This scheme offers financial assistance to women from households earning less than Rs 3 lakh annually. Eligible women receive Rs 1,000 per month, which will increase to Rs 2,100 if the party is re-elected.
Sanjeevani Yojana for Senior Citizens: The AAP has introduced free healthcare for residents aged 60 and above. This scheme covers medical expenses in both government and private hospitals without income restrictions.
Scheme for Auto Drivers: The AAP has announced a comprehensive welfare package for auto drivers, including life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, and financial assistance for daughters’ weddings and uniform costs.
Old-Age Pensions: The party has increased the scope of its pension scheme, adding 80,000 new beneficiaries, raising the total to 530,000.
Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: This scheme promises a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and gurdwara granthis.
Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana: This scholarship covers fees, travel, and stay costs for Dalit students from Delhi who secure admission to higher education at top international universities.
These freebies and schemes reflect AAP's ongoing focus for the upcoming elections, where the party aims to address the diverse needs of Delhi's population.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:05 IST, January 9th 2025