Postpone Ayodhya Visit For 15-20 Days: Ram Temple Trust Urges Devotees Amid Heavy Rush

Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple management committee, General Secretary, Champat Rai, urgently appealed to devotees to postpone their Ayodhya visit for 15-20 days due to an 'unprecedented surge' in visitors.

The temple committee said in a X post, “The ‘Mukhya Snan’ (main bathing ritual) for Mauni Amavasya at Kumbh in Prayagraj will take place on the January 29, 2025. It is estimated that approximately 10 crore devotees will take a holy dip in Prayagraj on this auspicious day. A large number of devotees are also traveling from Prayagraj to Ayodhya via train and road.”

"We humbly request devotees from nearby areas to plan their visit to Ayodhya 15-20 days later, allowing those coming from distant places to have an easier darshan experience at present. This will ensure convenience for everyone." committee added.

According to the statement, the devotees are visiting the Ram Lalla temple and the Hanumangarhi temple.

With the Maha Kumbh going on in Prayagraj, the state government had anticipated the possibility of a large number of devotees reaching Ayodhya.

The Janmabhoomi Path, leading to Ram Mandir, and the Bhakti Path and Dharam Path, leading to Hanumangarhi, are witnessing a huge influx of devotees.

Municipal commissioner Santosh Sharma said all arrangements have been made for the visitors.

In view of the crowd, additional police force has been deployed at the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi. Women police personnel have also been deployed.

Police in plain clothes are keeping an eye on suspects.