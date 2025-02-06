Search icon
Published 07:11 IST, February 6th 2025

Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chennai to face power cut today. | Image: X

Chennai: Parts of city will face five-hour power cut on Thursday, February 6, due to maintenance work undertaken by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

Power supply will be disrupted in 45 locations across Chennai, including areas like Thiruverkadu, Chendurpuram, Porur, and Redhills.

Key Affected Areas Include:

Thiruverkadu: Kumaran Nagar MG Road, Thiruvaleeswarar Nagar, Amman Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Perumalagaram Road, M.G.R Nagar, Thirumalai Balaji Nagar.

Chendurpuram: Mount Poonamallee Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, JJ Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sai Nagar, Sornapuri Nagar.

Porur: Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, Sapapathi Nagar, Sripuram, Vigneshwara Nagar, Madhanandapuram, Himachal Nagar, Santhosh Nagar.

Redhills: Jothi Nagar, Mahameru Nagar, Vadivel Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kalapga Nagar.

The maintenance activities are part of efforts to ensure a reliable electricity supply and improve infrastructure for the residents. Further, residents are advised to plan their day in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
 

Updated 07:11 IST, February 6th 2025

