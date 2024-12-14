Published 07:47 IST, December 14th 2024
Power Cuts In Bengaluru On December 14 And 15: Check Timings and Affected Areas
Bengaluru residents to experience power outages today from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: The BESCOM has announced scheduled power outages in multiple areas of Bengaluru on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, due to emergency maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
BESCOM said,'Due to emergency maintenance work being carried out by KPTCL, there will be a disruption in power supply at the 66/11 KV Remco Station on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.'
Areas Affected on Saturday December 14
Mysore Road 7th Crossroads
Shyamanna Garden
Manjunatha Nagar
Pipeline
Santosh Tent
Anantha Ramaiah Compound
New and Old Guddada Halli
Kuvempunagar
6th and 4th Mysore Road Crossroads and Surrounding areas
Areas Affected on December 15
Power disruptions will occur in the following localities on Saturday and Sunday at the 66/11KV 'C' Station from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM:
Benson Town Shivajinagar Vasanth Nagar S.G. Road Tasker Town P.G. Halli Chandraiah Layout Queen's Road and Surrounding areas
Residents are advised to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:47 IST, December 14th 2024