  • Urge Nitish Govt To Form Panel, Listen To BPSC Aspirants Demands: Prashant Kishor

Published 17:44 IST, December 29th 2024

Urge Nitish Govt To Form Panel, Listen To BPSC Aspirants Demands: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor has urged the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar to form a panel to listen to BPSC aspirants demands who are demanding re-exam.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jan Suraj party chief Prashant Kishor with BPSC aspirants during a protest against the Bihar Govt | Image: ANI

Patna: Prashant Kishor, poll strategist-turned-politician, led a protest march to Raj Bhavan in Bihar with the BPSC aspirants demanding re-examination of the state’s civil services exam.

Speaking to media, Prashant Kishor said that they are requesting the government to at least form a panel to meet the protesting students, develop a communication to listen to their demands and then decide whether they are legitimate or not.

Thousands of BPSC aspirants have been protesting against the government demanding a re-examination amid concerns over a paper leak.

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor joins students protest

Prashant Kishore has joined the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and slammed the treatment of students by the Bihar government.

Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," he emphasized the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants continue their protest in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Speaking to the media persons, Kishore said, “We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves.”

Kishore further added, “Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students.”

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting outside Bihar Bhawan against the lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

With inputs from ANI

Updated 17:46 IST, December 29th 2024

