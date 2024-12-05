Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: In an ongoing probe into the Praveen Nettaru murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. During the search operations, several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized by the agency. The central agency has charge-sheeted at least 23 people in connection with the case so far.



In a statement, the NIA said, the searches were carried out at premises linked with the absconding accused, suspects and their associates in the case, registered in 2022, which NIA has been investigating since August 4th, 2022 after taking over the probe from Bellary police in Karnataka.



During the searches, a host of digital devices and incriminating documents were seized, carried out as part of NIA’s ongoing investigation to apprehend the absconders in the case, in which 19 persons have so far been arrested. The NIA has filed charge sheets against 23 people, including four absconding accused, to date. Moreover, non-bailable warrants and rewards have also been issued against 7 absconding accused persons.



Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha’s Dakshina Kannada District Secretary, was hacked to death with sharp weapons in a brutal attack on 26th July 2022 by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The horrendous killing was aimed at instilling fear in a specific section of society.