Prayagraj's Sangam Station Temporarily Shut Amid Maha Kumbh Mela Rush

Prayagraj: The authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have temporarily closed the Sangam station due to an overwhelming surge in crowds during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The massive influx of pilgrims has prompted officials to take measures to ensure safety and manage the flow of passengers.

As part of the precautionary steps, the station was shut down temporarily to prevent overcrowding. "The closure of Prayagraj Sangam station is aimed at controlling pressure on local infrastructure and allowing authorities to implement more efficient crowd control mechanisms," officials said.

Train services have been rerouted to other stations in the vicinity, with additional arrangements being made for the safe transportation of pilgrims. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of vehicles heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been stopped due to heavy traffic and overcrowding concerns.

"We are trying to streamline the traffic and allowing them to pass one by one after getting a green light from the Prayagraj administration," said Saket Prakash Pandey, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rewa range.

A resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra, shared his experience, saying, "I started on Saturday morning, but faced a massive traffic jam in Maihar for more than two-and-a-half hours, and another in Katni."