Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Precious Medical Seats Should Not Go Waste As Country Faces Shortage of Doctors: Supreme Court

Published 21:42 IST, December 20th 2024

Precious Medical Seats Should Not Go Waste As Country Faces Shortage of Doctors: Supreme Court

Precious medical seats should not go in waste when the country was facing acute shortage of doctors, the Supreme Court on Friday said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Precious medical seats should not go in waste when the country was facing acute shortage of doctors, the Supreme Court on Friday said and directed the authorities to hold fresh counselling for filling up the vacant seats.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan asked the admission authorities to hold a special counselling and complete the admission process for medical courses by December 30.

"Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances and further that the precious medical seats should not go in waste, when the country is facing acute shortage of doctors, we are inclined to extend the period by way of a last chance," the bench ordered.

The apex court passed the order while dealing with pleas seeking directions to the admission authorities to conduct a stray/special counselling round for the remaining vacant seats even after five rounds of counselling.

The bench noted the counsel appearing for the National Medical Council had fairly said that given the number of vacant seats, the court may extend the period as a one-time measure without it being treated as a precedent.

"The admission authorities are, therefore, directed to hold a fresh stray/special counselling for the seats remaining vacant and complete the admission process prior to December 30, 2024 in any eventuality," it said.

The bench directed no college would be permitted to admit students directly and the admission should be conducted only through the state admission authorities.

"We, however, clarify that the stray/special admission process should not disturb the admission which are already finalised and the admissions would be made only from the waitlisted candidates," it said and disposed of the pleas.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:42 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.