Pregnant Woman Dies Of Broken Neck As Lift Falls At Meerut Hospital

Meerut: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a lift at Capital Hospital in Shastri Nagar, malfunctioned and fell, resulting in the death of a pregnant woman and injuries to three others on Thursday. The woman, who had recently delivered a baby, was being transported down to the ground floor along with her attendants when the accident took place around 6 PM.

According to reports, the lift’s belt broke just before reaching the ground floor, causing the lift to plummet. The pregnant woman’s neck got severely trapped in the lift, leading to her death on the spot. The other three individuals in the lift, including the woman’s attendants, were injured and rushed to another hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, the miffed hospital’s attendants and the deceased’s family members, vandalised hospital property and shouted slogans against the hospital administration. On information, the police reached the spot and managed to control the situation. A senior police official confirmed that the incident is under investigation, with CCTV footage being examined. Initial findings suggest a possible lift malfunction and the hospital has since moved all patients to another facility.

The family of the deceased woman has accused the hospital of negligence, raising concerns about the lack of safety protocols and maintenance of equipment. Local authorities, including SP City Ayush Vikram Singh, have promised a thorough investigation. Dr Ashok Kataria, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), mentioned that the lift may have broken down due to overloading.