'Preparing For JEE exams, But It's Beyond me': Two Suicides Within 24 Hours Shook Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Lodha, a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, who had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May last year. He lived in a PG room in Dakaniya area under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station here.

Abhishek, who moved to Kota last May to prepare for the JEE, left a note expressing his belief that he wouldn't be able to clear the exam, a prerequisite for admission to the country's top engineering colleges.

"I'm unable to study. I am preparing for the JEE exams, but it's beyond me. Sorry," the note reportedly read.

It is the second case of suicide by a coaching student within 24 hours in coaching hub Kota as another JEE aspirant from Haryana, identified as Neeraj (19), was found hanging from a noose in his hostel room late Tuesday evening.

Vigyan Nagar Police Station SHO Mukesh Meena told PTI that Abhishek (20), a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room.

The deceased youth had been preparing for JEE-Mains at a coaching institute here since May last year, he added.

The SHO said that they received information in this regard around 7.45 pm on Wednesday following which the police personnel rushed to the spot.

The youth's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his family members, who have been informed of the tragedy, he added.