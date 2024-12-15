President Dissanayake of Sri Lanka Arrives in India for Three-Day State Visit

New Delhi: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, upon his arrival in Delhi for a three-day state visit to India.

This marks Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's first bilateral visit to India since taking office in September.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, stating that his visit will strengthen and deepen the bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka.

"Warm and special welcome! President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was warmly received by MoS L Murugan as he arrived in New Delhi. This is President Disanayaka's first bilateral visit since he assumed the Presidency. An opportunity to further deepen - ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership." Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Sri Lankan President is on a day State visit to India from December 15 to December 17. Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

On Friday, addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that it will be President Dissanayake's first visit to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary polls in Sri Lanka. Jaiswal said that Anura Kumara Dissanayake will participate in business events in Delhi.

Jaiswal said, "President of Sri Lanka His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake will visit India on a State visit on 15-17 December, 2024. This will be the first visit of President Dissanayake to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka. During the visit, President of Sri Lanka will meet Rashtrapatiji and also hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"President of Sri Lanka will also be participating in a business event in Delhi. He will also visit Bodh Gaya. The visit of President Dissanayake to India shall further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," he added.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka.