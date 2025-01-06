Prez Murmu Greets Citizens on 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the occasion of 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Gobind Singh and hoped that his timeless teachings guide all towards a path of righteousness, peace and harmony.

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru is observed as 'Prakash Parv'.

Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666.

"Greetings to all on the sacred occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji! His selfless devotion to well-being of humanity continues to inspire us. Guru Gobind Singh Ji always advocated for equality and justice.

"May his timeless teachings guide us towards a path of righteousness, peace, and harmony," Murmu said in a post on X.