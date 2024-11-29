Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Priests' Entry in Ayodhya Ram Temple Banned After Death or Birth in Their Family

Published 20:07 IST, November 29th 2024

Priests' Entry in Ayodhya Ram Temple Banned After Death or Birth in Their Family

If there is impurity due to a birth or death in a priest's family, that priest will be completely prohibited from entering the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ram Mandir | Image: PTI

Ayodhya: In case of impurity due to birth or death in any priest's family, entry of that particular priest in the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completely prohibited, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Anil Mishra said on Friday.

Priests who have completed six months of training will soon be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting rituals at the Ram temple.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the new priests will have to follow the guidelines made by the religious committee of the Ram temple.

According to the guidelines, priests will conduct rituals in all the 18 temples within the complex of Ram Janmabhoomi on a rotational basis.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Temple Trust, said a training programme was conducted recently for the deployment of priests at the Ram temple. A team of highly qualified individuals in Ayodhya provided six months of training to 20 priests.

Mishra said in the event of birth or death in any priest's family, the priest will not be allowed to enter the temple. A priest's entry in the temple is completely prohibited in a state of impurity, as he turns impure in the event of death or birth in his family, Mishra said.

Giving the details about the dress code of the priests, Mishra said from the waist down, one must wear an 'achala', and on the upper body a 'chaubandi' along with a turban or 'safa'.

Woollen clothes in the same colour (saffron) can also be worn during the winter season. There will be a restriction on carrying mobile phones during worship, especially android phones.

Traditional basic phones can be used if necessary, Mishra said.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

As the inauguration of the temple marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign, mostly under the Hindutva banner, to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Modi said it was the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people watched the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and 34 years after BJP veteran L K Advani's iconic 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge ' speech during his rath yatra that shaped Ram mandir politics. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:07 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.