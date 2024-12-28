Prince William Reveals Hilarious Gift He Once Gave Kate Middleton

Washington: Prince William has shared a humorous anecdote about an unusual gift he once gave to his wife, Kate Middleton, early in their relationship.

As per Page Six, during an interview, the Prince of Wales revealed that he once presented the Princess of Wales with a pair of binoculars, a gift that has since become a running joke between the couple.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that," Prince William said, as per Page Six. "That was early on in the courtship -- I think that sealed the deal."

He went on to explain that the gift didn't go over well, adding, "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time," as per Page Six.

The humorous confession comes from the early days of their relationship, which began when both William and Kate were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The couple met in 2001 and, after years of dating, married in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

While the binoculars might not have been the perfect gift at the time, they have since become a fond memory for Kate, who William joked "has never let me forget" it. In fact, the royal family has a tradition of exchanging gag gifts during the holidays, as per Page Six. Prince Harry, for example, revealed in his 2023 memoir, Spare, that he once received a fish-shaped ballpoint pen from Princess Margaret, while it's also been reported that Harry gifted Queen Elizabeth II a cheeky shower cap with the words "Ain't life a b--h" on it, as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Kate herself once reportedly gave Harry a playful "grow-your-own-girlfriend" kit. This year, Prince William, Kate, and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 spent the festive season at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, following the longstanding royal tradition of gathering there for Christmas. Ahead of the holiday, Prince William shared that he would be hosting 45 guests at Sandringham and anticipated a "noisy" celebration. However, one notable absence this year was Prince Harry and his family. Reports from Page Six suggest that Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, did not receive an invitation to the holiday festivities.