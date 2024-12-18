Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule In 31-Member JPC To Discuss One Nation One Election

Published 21:51 IST, December 18th 2024

Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule In 31-Member JPC To Discuss One Nation One Election

The government has constituted a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation One Election, for detailed discussions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational Image | Image: File photo

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday constituted a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, and Supriya Sule. The committee comprises 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde , Sambit Patra, Anil Baluni, Anurag Singh Thakur named as members of JPC.

In order to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution of India and the Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 be referred to a joint committee of the Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

When will JPC submit its report on One Nation One Election? 

In order to constitute a sitting of the JPC, the quorum shall be one-third of the total number of members of the joint committee. The Committee shall make a report to this House by the first day of the last week of the next session.

In order respects, the rules of procedure and conduct of business of this House relating to the Parliamentary Committees shall apply with such variations and modifications as the Speaker may make.

This House recommends to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do join the said Joint Committee and Communicate to this Houses names of the members to be appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:57 IST, December 18th 2024

Eknath Shinde Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.