Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule In 31-Member JPC To Discuss One Nation One Election

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday constituted a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, and Supriya Sule. The committee comprises 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde , Sambit Patra, Anil Baluni, Anurag Singh Thakur named as members of JPC.

In order to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution of India and the Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 be referred to a joint committee of the Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

When will JPC submit its report on One Nation One Election?

In order to constitute a sitting of the JPC, the quorum shall be one-third of the total number of members of the joint committee. The Committee shall make a report to this House by the first day of the last week of the next session.

In order respects, the rules of procedure and conduct of business of this House relating to the Parliamentary Committees shall apply with such variations and modifications as the Speaker may make.