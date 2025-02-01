'Progressive and Futuristic': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Welcome Proposals For State In Union Budget 2025

Patna: Lauding the Union Budget, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that financial and monetary proposals would help accelerate the development of the state.

"The budget is progressive (pragatisheel) and futuristic (bhavishyonmukhi). It will help accelerate the state's growth... I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

‘Progressive and Futuristic’

The JD(U) supremo said announcements for the state, like a Makhana board and greenfield airports, will address the future needs of Bihar.

Kumar said the Makhana board would boost the cultivation of foxnuts.

"Greenfield airports would address the state's future needs. These will improve air connectivity in the state which shall now look forward to having a greater number of international flights," he said.

He said the revised income tax slabs would provide much-needed relief to the middle-class.

No Income Tax Up To Rs 12 Lakh

Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh.

The limit would be Rs 12.75 lakh rupees for salaried taxpayers counting Rs 75,000 of the standard deduction.