Folk Singer Sharda Sinha, Former Suzuki Chief, Cricketer R Ashwin: Prominent Figures Honoured With Padma Awards

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved 139 Padma awards including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, the Government of India informed on Saturday. Folk singer late Sharda Sinha, former Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, late Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki and former cricketer are among 139 eminent people given Padma awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day .

23 Padma awardee are women

"Twenty-three of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI and 13 posthumous awardees," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Former CJI Justice (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar has been given the Padma Vibhushan, while Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha and M T Vasudevan Nair earned the honour posthumously.

L Ramasubbaiyer honoured for his work in literature, journalism

Dinamalar publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer has been awarded Padma Shri for literature, education and journalism.

Ex Bihar Deputy CM late Sushil Modi honoured with Padma Bhushan posthumously

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, economist Bibek Debroy, gazal singer Pankaj Udhas have been given Padma Bhushan posthumously. Former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi (posthumous) and film-maker Shekhar Kapur have been given Padma Bhushan.

Padma Awards honour people in various fields

One such awardee is P. Datchanamoorthy, an instrumentalist specializing in the Thavil, a classical percussion instrument integral to South Indian music and culture. With over five decades of experience, he has performed in more than 15,000 events across India, keeping the traditions of Thavil music alive.

Jagdish Joshila, a Nimadi and Hindi author from Khargone, is also being awarded Padma Shri. Over the past five decades, he has authored more than 50 historical and patriotic-themed novels, poetry collections, and plays.

Another recipient is Naren Gurung, a versatile folk artist from Gangtok, who has devoted 60 years to preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance traditions.

Prolific 'Nirgun' folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan is also among the Padma Shri awardees. He has dedicated five decades to bhajan music rooted in the traditional Malvi folk style, performing verses of Sant Kabir, Goraknath, and Dadu since the age of 9.

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has earned Padma Bhushan.

Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, recently-retired cricketer R Ashwin and former hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh have been given Padma Shri.

PM Modi congratulates Padma Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Padma awardees of 2025, praising their contributions to society and highlighting their dedication, perseverance, and innovation in various fields.

"Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly," PM Modi wrote in a X post.

What are the three Padma Awards?

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

These awards are given in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature, among others.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.

Notably, the Padma Shri awardee list includes several individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields.

Instituted in 1954, the Padma awards are announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day, recognizing extraordinary achievements and dedication to various disciplines.

This year, India has conferred seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, recognizing exceptional contributions across various fields. The list includes 23 women awardees, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, along with 13 posthumous awards.