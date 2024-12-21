Prostitution Racket Busted In Surat: 7 Women Rescued From Two Hotels, 9 Arrested

Surat: A prostitution racket operating in two hotels in Surat’s Mota Varachha was busted, resulting in the arrest of nine people, including six customers, police said on Saturday.

Police said that seven women were rescued in the process.

“Among the rescued women were five Thai nationals and one Nepalese citizen,” officials said.

5 Thai Nationals, 1 Nepalese Citizen Rescued

Acting on specific intelligence about illegal activities at the location for months, police raided hotels on the fourth floor of Panvel Point Complex, near AR Mall.

“The hotels, owned by Jonil alias JD Kevadiya and Vijaysinh alias Kano Parmar, were operating as hubs for the prostitution racket. During the operation, six customers and three staff members were arrested,” police said.

As the Thai women were in India on tourist visas, the police have initiated proceedings to notify the immigration department about the visa violations.

SUV Used to Transport Women Seized

The police also seized Rs 35,470 from the cash counters and an SUV that was used to transport the women.

The investigation revealed that pimps Shivam Gajera and Bhavna Patil were responsible for arranging and sending the women to the hotels. Both Gajera and Patil, along with the hotel owners Kevadiya and Parmar, have been charged under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the IPC.

According to police, the four suspects are currently on the run.