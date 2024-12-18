Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Protest Against Kerala Governor: Four SFI Workers Arrested, Over 100 Booked

Published 12:17 IST, December 18th 2024

Protest Against Kerala Governor: Four SFI Workers Arrested, Over 100 Booked

Four activists of the Student's Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested in connection with a protest.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan | Image: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Four activists of the Student's Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested in connection with a protest staged by the outfit against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Kerala University

 Senate campus here, police said on Wednesday. 

They were arrested on Tuesday evening and released on bail later, Cantonment Police said. 

"A case was registered against over 100 SFI activists. The arrest of four of them was recorded and they were released on bail," a police officer said.

The case was registered for unlawful assembly, taking out a march without permission and so on, he added.

The Senate campus, located in the heart of the city, witnessed the dramatic protest of the Left students' union on Tuesday.

Despite the tight security laid by police, the SFI activists had forcefully opened the closed gates of the campus and ran towards the Senate Hall where Khan was participating in the seminar.

Though the police closed the doors and windows of the seminar hall and prevented the protesters from entering inside, they engaged in a minor scuffle with the law enforcers.

The SFI activists later staged a sit-in at the portals of the Senate Hall and held a protest march through the campus.

Governor Khan later criticised the police over the protest.

When reporters asked why the protesters were not arrested, a fuming Khan told them to ask the question to the city police commissioner.

The ruling CPI(M) and the SFI have been at loggerheads with Governor Khan over various issues for some time.  

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:17 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.