Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Protest Held in Kolkata Over 'Disrespect' of India's National Flag in Bangladesh

Published 14:33 IST, December 17th 2024

Protest Held in Kolkata Over 'Disrespect' of India's National Flag in Bangladesh

Bangladeshis should not get treatment in hospitals here unless they apologise to the people of India for alleged disrespect to the Tricolour, a protester said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: Reuters

Kolkata: Members of an organisation held a demonstration outside a private hospital here on Tuesday to protest against alleged disrespect of India's national flag in Bangladesh and demanded that treatment of patients from the neighbouring country be stopped in health facilities in the city.

Bangladeshis should not get treatment in hospitals here unless they apologise to the people of India for alleged disrespect to the Tricolour, one of the protesters said.

Members of the 'Salute Tiranga', based in north Kolkata, held the demonstration near the main gate of the private hospital on EM Bypass in the eastern fringes of the city.

"Enough is enough. We cannot restrain ourselves. There are incidents of disrespect for our national flag, refusal of basic medical services to the minority Hindus in Bangladesh and persecution of minority people there. Still, our hospitals are treating Bangladeshis. Why will this continue? The private hospitals must stop treating them," he said.

Another protester said they were considering visiting other hospitals in the city and urging them to stop treating Bangladeshi patients. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:33 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.