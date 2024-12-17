Protest Held in Kolkata Over 'Disrespect' of India's National Flag in Bangladesh

Kolkata: Members of an organisation held a demonstration outside a private hospital here on Tuesday to protest against alleged disrespect of India's national flag in Bangladesh and demanded that treatment of patients from the neighbouring country be stopped in health facilities in the city.

Bangladeshis should not get treatment in hospitals here unless they apologise to the people of India for alleged disrespect to the Tricolour, one of the protesters said.

Members of the 'Salute Tiranga', based in north Kolkata, held the demonstration near the main gate of the private hospital on EM Bypass in the eastern fringes of the city.

"Enough is enough. We cannot restrain ourselves. There are incidents of disrespect for our national flag, refusal of basic medical services to the minority Hindus in Bangladesh and persecution of minority people there. Still, our hospitals are treating Bangladeshis. Why will this continue? The private hospitals must stop treating them," he said.