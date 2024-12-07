Published 07:03 IST, December 7th 2024
SP Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra Over Uddhav Sena’s Stand on Babri Demolition | LIVE
Stay tuned with republic for more updates.
- India News
- 28 min read
Speaking to Republic, SP leader Raees Shaikh said, "We are upset with the stand of Uddhav Sena on the Babri Masjid. Uddhav Thackeray became a part of the MVA by accepting the ideology of secularism. We have made our stand clear: if Uddhav Thackeray doesn’t clarify his position on the Babri Masjid, we will have to rethink our support. We have informed Akhilesh Yadav about the situation and will take a decision soon."
For more India news live updates, Stay tuned to Republic.
- Listen to this article
00:05 IST, December 8th 2024
Seers behind Maha Kumbh's holiness, grandeur: UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attributed seers for the Maha Kumbh's holiness and grandeur, with the government merely acting as partners in its organisation.
The chief minister highlighted that global recognition of Sanatan culture today was possible only because of the blessings and guidance of the seers.
"The blessings of the seers are the foundation of everything good in the Maha Kumbh. This time, too, we look forward to their guidance for the fair administration," a statement quoted Adityanath as saying.
Adityanath on Saturday interacted with some seers in the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj.
23:43 IST, December 7th 2024
Varanasi college-mosque row: 5 held for 'spreading rumours'
Amid tension at the Uday Pratap College here over a mosque located on its premises, police on Saturday arrested five people for allegedly spreading rumours, officials said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said, "We have arrested one Mukhtar Ahmed and four others for spreading rumours that could lead to disharmony among communities." A case in this regard was lodged a few days ago, the officer said.
The move followed Tuesday's unrest after students recited the Hanuman Chalisa when namaz was being offered near the mosque. Seven men were briefly detained after the row on Tuesday, according to the local police.
23:42 IST, December 7th 2024
Assam cabinet nod for compensation to kin of prisoners in case of unnatural death
The Assam cabinet, in its first meeting after the expansion on Saturday, approved monetary compensation to the next of kin of prisoners in case of unnatural death.
It also gave its nod to the creation of a department for the development of Barak Valley and incentives for ethanol production.
The cabinet had met in the evening after four new ministers -- all BJP MLAs -- were sworn in earlier in the day.
Sharing the decisions on X after chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the cabinet approved a policy of one-time compensation to the legal heirs or the next of kin of prisoners in cases of unnatural death.
23:03 IST, December 7th 2024
Intensified campaign on TB elimination launched in Nagaland
The 100-day intensified campaign on TB elimination was launched in Nagaland on Saturday.
Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak reaffirmed the state's dedication to the elimination of TB by 2025.
He stressed the importance of a unified effort involving government bodies, non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals, and local communities.
He said adequate resources and funding would be provided to support the campaign and ensure its success.
MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso said there was a need for collective efforts to combat TB.
Rhutso emphasised that negative TB test results might not necessarily mean the absence of infection but could indicate a "latent" or "closed" form of the disease.
He emphasised the importance of skin tests in certain cases.
22:41 IST, December 7th 2024
RBI guv meets FM two days before end of his extended term
A day after presenting bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The meeting comes just ahead of the extended term of incumbent RBI Governor coming to an end. Das's three-year extended term comes to an end on December 10.
In 2021, the government had announced a three-year extension to Das's tenure, a month before his term came to an end.
According to sources, Das called on the Finance Minister in the evening here.
The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker, Das, was appointed the 25th RBI Governor on December 12, 2018, after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel.
21:37 IST, December 7th 2024
Centre to launch 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign for improving service delivery
The Centre will launch "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore", a nation-wide campaign to redress public grievances and improve service delivery, during the good governance week from December 19 to 24, an official statement said on Saturday.
In this campaign, over 700 district collectors will be participating and officials will be visiting tehsils and panchayat samiti headquarters, it said.
Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore is a decentralised version of special campaign 4.0 conducted in central ministries and departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) from October 2 to 31, 2024.
This is the third time that the government of India will be conducting a national campaign at the tehsil level to address public grievances and improve service delivery, the personnel ministry statement said.
The campaign will create a national movement for good governance that will inspire future generations, it added.
21:15 IST, December 7th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the BAPS's 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav'
Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the BAPS's 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav'
He said, "I have been a member of Sangathan...I have worked at all levels..."
20:52 IST, December 7th 2024
Manipur: Ban on mobile internet in nine districts extended till Dec 9
The Manipur government extended the ban on mobile data services in nine restive districts till December 9, according to an order issued by the Home Department on Saturday.
The decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts and its co-relation with internet services, the order said.
Mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN, will remain suspended till 5.15 pm on December 9 in public interest, it added.
However, exemption was granted to "cases allowed by the state government", it said.
Internet services were suspended in these districts on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers.
The government lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the problems faced by healthcare facilities, educational institutions and various offices.
However, Wifi or sharing of hotspots was not allowed.
20:34 IST, December 7th 2024
Vaishnaw inaugurates east side station building at Cuttack railway station
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the east side (national highway side) station building at Cuttack railway station on Saturday evening.
Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said the Howrah–Chennai route will have four railway tracks to provide better services to the people of this region.
The third track between Bhadrak in Odisha to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has already been sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore and work will start soon, he said.
After the commissioning of new railway lanes, more trains can be introduced to important destinations from Odisha as per demand, he said.
The minister said that the construction of a flyover on the Ghantikhal-Nidhipur road in Cuttack district has been approved. It will be built at a cost of Rs 96 crore.
Another railway flyover, which was committed during the election time, will also be constructed in the Athgarh area of the district at a cost of Rs 268 crore, he said.
The east side building at Cuttack station was constructed at a cost of Rs 14.63 crore.
20:08 IST, December 7th 2024
AIADMK Slams DMK Regime Over Mullaiperiyar Dam Maintenance Work
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately take up the annual maintenance work at the Mullaiperiyar dam and condemned the DMK regime and Kerala government over the issue.
When the Tamil Nadu water resources department officials were transporting construction materials in two lorries for maintenance work at the dam, they were reportedly stopped by Kerala forest check post personnel, Palaniswami said.
Although Tamil Nadu officials conveyed to the Kerala forest personnel that permission had already been taken from authorities of their state, they did not allow the trucks inside the dam area till December 6, stating that they had not received any information.
When people of the five districts of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, who were dependent on Mullaiperiyar dam came to know about this issue, they were incensed, the AIADMK leader, who is the leader of opposition, said in a statement.
20:07 IST, December 7th 2024
Delhi Records Season's Coldest Night, Light Rain Expected On Sunday
Delhi experienced the coldest night this winter so far with a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius and the weather department has forecast light rain in the city on Sunday.
The minimum temperature recorded on Friday night was three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 25.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The second-lowest temperature of the season was recorded on Thursday and Friday, with the minimum dipping to 8.5 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
19:37 IST, December 7th 2024
Mass Rally Against AFSPA In Manipur On Human Rights Day
Five Imphal valley-based civil society organisations led by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) will hold a mass rally on December 10 against the continued imposition of AFSPA as well as to demand the restoration of peace in Manipur.
December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day.
The Convenor of the bodies, Pratap Leishangthem, said, "On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, a rally will be held on Tuesday against the reimposition of AFSPA and for restoration of normalcy in the state." Leishangthem appealed to all to cease work on that day and attend the mass rally, which will cover some 5 km.
"The rally is jointly organised withPoirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur Women Voluntary Association, Committee on Human Rights COHR and Manipur Student Federation," Leishangthem said.
Meanwhile, the Centre for Organisation Research and Education (CORE) said that it has submitted formal communication to the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (UNWGEID) in connection with the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu who went missing from an army camp at Leimakhong on November 25.
19:00 IST, December 7th 2024
US Denies BJP's Allegations of Backing Anti-India Agenda
The US on Saturday rejected the BJP's allegations that organisations funded by the US State Department and elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.
A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.
The BJP alleged on Saturday that the US deep state colluded with the media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "damage" India's image.
The BJP had cited Gandhi's use of reports by OCCRP to attack the Adani Group and to accuse it of having closeness with the government.
"It's disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations," the US embassy spokesperson said.
"The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations," the official said.
The OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.
18:58 IST, December 7th 2024
Modi Govt In No Mood For Talks, 101 Farmers To March Towards Delhi On Sunday: Pandher
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday that they have not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues and said a group of 101 farmers will again begin their march to Delhi on December 8.
On Friday, protesting farmers suspended their foot march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Addressing the media at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Saturday, Pandher said 16 farmers suffered injuries and one of them lost hearing ability because of the teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel.
Except four injured farmers, the rest of them have been discharged from hospital, he said, adding, "We have not received any message from the Centre for holding talks. The (Narendra) Modi government is in no mood to hold talks." He further said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have already decided that a 'jatha' of 101 farmers will again march towards the national capital on Sunday noon in a peaceful manner.
As part of a call given by the farmer unions SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, a 'jatha' of 101 farmers began its march to Delhi on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border to press for their demands.
The 'jatha' was stopped by multilayered barricading erected by Haryana security personnel. Undeterred by prohibitory orders, the farmers attempted to force their way through the barricades but were stopped by security personnel who lobbed multiple tear gas shells to force them to go back to their protest site at Shambhu, which falls in Punjab.
On the action by security personnel against protesting farmers, Pandher said the BJP government at the Centre has been "exposed".
17:56 IST, December 7th 2024
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
17:45 IST, December 7th 2024
Gun Shop Sealed in Jammu, Deadline Set for Surrendering Excess Firearms
A shop selling guns was sealed for not renewing its trade license here on Saturday while authorities set a deadline for all firearms license holders to surrender their excess weapons within a week, officials said.
The owner of the gun shop in the Shiv Nagar area, Amarnath Bhargav, claimed that the district administration did not issue any notice to him before taking action.
"I have timely applied for the renewal of the license and completed all requisite formalities several months ago but they came and sealed the shop without a notice," Bhargav said, demanding an inquiry into the delay in renewing the license.
He said that he has been running the shop for the last 45 years.
17:44 IST, December 7th 2024
"Will Always Be Against Communalism": Samajwadi Party Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra
Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President Abu Azmi expressed dissatisfaction with the "communal remarks" made by Shiv Sena (UBT) and pulled out of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance on Saturday.
The SP Maharashtra president announced in a post on X that the party had quit the alliance in the state due to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Azmi said, "Samajwadi Party was, is and will always be against communalism. SP leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi because of Shiv Sena (UBT)"
Azmi was referencing the remarks made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) that had posted a picture of the Babri Masjid and Balasaheb Thackeray, expressing solidarity with the Babri masjid demolition.
Earlier, Azmi also expressed dissatisfaction with the MVA leaders.
"They (Uddhav Sena) used to say that they have become secular, and they made an alliance with Congress, Sharadpawar, SP, now that they had lost so they are expressing this anger and saying the same things they used to say before. I believe that the MVA cannot be sustained like this," Azmi told ANI.
He also criticised the Opposition for a lack of coordination with other parties during the assembly elections.
17:00 IST, December 7th 2024
PMLA Court Grants Bail to Suspended Jharkhand IAS Officer in Money Laundering Case
A special PMLA court here on Saturday granted bail to suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.
She was given bail on the condition of furnishing two bonds of Rs 2 lakh each and depositing her passport.
Singhal's lawyer said that she was granted bail after the court heard her bail petition for two days.
Singhal has been in custody since May 11, 2022, after raids were conducted at properties linked to her in connection with the money laundering case.
The case relates to alleged corruption in implementing MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship scheme for rural employment.
16:50 IST, December 7th 2024
"Farmers' issues should be raised in Parliament", urges farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday urged the Government and Parliament to hold a discussion over the farmers issue and the action taken by security forces at the Sambu border in Parliament.
The security forces used tear gas shelling to disperse the protestors on Friday after the farmers launched 'Delhi Chalo' march, demanding a legal guarantee or MSP on crops from the central government.
"Parliament is our temple of democracy and we want discussion on farmers issues. In parliament, neither the government nor the opposition raised our issues about how central forces behaved mercilessly at the Shambhu border," he said.
Pandher claimed that the central government has "no interest" in talking to the farmers to resolve the issue.
16:29 IST, December 7th 2024
TMC Names Ritabrata Banerjee as Candidate for Rajya Sabha Bypolls
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday named party leader Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections.
The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Jawhar Sircar as the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP in September following the RG Kar rape-murder incident and subsequent protests.
"Under the inspiration of the Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the candidature of Ritabrata Banerjee for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections," the party said in a post on X.
By-elections will be held on December 20 in the sole vacant Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, apart from seats in three other states.
Ritabrata Banerjee was with the CPI(M) till 2017 and was its Rajya Sabha MP, before joining the TMC.
15:57 IST, December 7th 2024
Pralhad Joshi Slams Karnataka Govt. Over Ballari Maternal Deaths
On Ballari maternal deaths, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "Height of irresponsibility of the state government. CM SIddaramaiah and Dinesh Gndu Rao are saying that the central government has given licence clearance and all sorts of nonsense... Caretaking and health is the primary duty of the state government... If they think it is the centre's fault, then why did it not happen anywhere else? If you are sensitive enough, Dinesh Gundu Rao should have gone to Ballari district..."
15:40 IST, December 7th 2024
BJP's CR Kesavan Slams INDI Bloc for Hypocrisy and Rahul Gandhi's Failed Leadership
"The opportunistic INDI bloc is a divided house of hypocrisy. The bitter bickering among them, which is now in the open, is because the INDI bloc feels that Rahul Gandhi's failed leadership is the reason for it repeatedly losing elections," says BJP leader CR Kesavan
15:35 IST, December 7th 2024
Union Finance Ministry Holds Pre-Budget Meeting with Farmers
Union Finance Ministry holds a Pre-Budget meeting with farmer associations & agriculture economists.
Chairman - Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Badri Narain Chaudhary says, "The experience of last few years suggest that they (govt) take suggestions and also implement it. Hence, people come with full preparedness and give their suggestions...We thanked the government's initiative of biological farming as the fertility of lands is degrading due to excess fertilizer use..."
15:14 IST, December 7th 2024
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Maha Kumbh 2025 Preparations in Prayagraj
In view of the proposed program of PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officials reviewing the works of Maha Kumbh 2025, at Circuit House Prayagraj.
14:39 IST, December 7th 2024
Delhi: Scrap shop worker stabbed in row over toilet, dies
An 18-year-old scrap shop worker died of stab wounds he suffered in a fight with his neighbours over a common toilet not being flushed in south Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Saturday. Sudheer was rushed to a hospital with multiple stab wounds, reportedly made with a kitchen knife, in his chest, scalp, and face. He died at the hospital.
14:37 IST, December 7th 2024
Mahadev online betting case: ED attaches additional assets worth Rs 387.99 cr
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached assets worth Rs 387.99 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the agency said on Saturday.
These assets, attached on December 5, include movable investments made by a Mauritius-based company, Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, linked to Hari Shankar Tibrewal through FPI and FDI, as well as immovable properties located in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh. The assets are held by the promoters of multiple betting apps and websites, panel operators, and associates.
14:37 IST, December 7th 2024
Gujarat Lok Seva Trust Has Been Serving for People's Welfare for 35 Years: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the work of Gujarat Lok Seva Trust and said that the trust has been serving people for 35 years.
"In 35 years, the Lok Seva Trust has helped over 5 lakh people in various ways. The trust has assisted over 5 lakh people in times of trouble, registering them with government schemes," Shah said, addressing the annual function of Gujarat Lok Seva Trust in Ahmedabad.
14:01 IST, December 7th 2024
BPSC exam row: Patna Police dismisses rumours about Khan Sir's arrest
Bihar Police on Saturday dismissed social media rumours about the arrest of Patna-based tutor and YouTuber Khan Sir, stating he had come to a police station on his own accord to express solidarity with protesters detained over an illegal demonstration near the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office.
13:53 IST, December 7th 2024
SP withdraws support to MVA in Maharashtra over Uddhav Sena’s stand on Babri mosque demolition
Samajwadi Party to quit opposition MVA over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stand on Babri mosque demolition: Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi
13:40 IST, December 7th 2024
Varanasi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends Shatabdi Mahotsav
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, attended Shatabdi Mahotsav at Swarved Mahamandir.
In the occasion of centenary celebration of the establishment of 'Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj' organized at Swarved Mahamandir Dham, UP CM also posted a gratitude note on X too.
Taking on social media X, CM paid tribute to Sadguru Sadafaldev Ji Maharaj and congratulated the organization and its followers on their massive public awareness campaign.
He praised the organization's efforts to connect millions of devotees with India's yoga tradition and spiritual heritage through the construction of a grand temple.
"Today I got the opportunity to participate in the program organized for the centenary celebration of the establishment of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and 25,000 Kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayagna at Swarved Mahamandir Dham, located at the holy land of Baba Vishwanath, Varanasi.Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj is working towards connecting millions of devotees with the yoga tradition and spiritual flow of India by building a divine and grand temple. On this auspicious occasion, salutations to the memories of Sadguru Sadafaldev Ji Maharaj and hearty congratulations to Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and all the devotees and followers associated with it for this massive campaign of public awakening!," Yogi posted on X.
13:38 IST, December 7th 2024
Rajnath Singh urges people to contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.
According to a Defence Ministry release, Singh has exhorted the people to come forward and contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, terming it as the collective responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers, both serving & retired, as well as their families.
In a video message shared on X on the occasion Singh described the day as an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers and reaffirm the resolve to fulfil the responsibilities towards these bravehearts.
13:21 IST, December 7th 2024
1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC seeks CBI's response on ex-councillor's plea for suspension of sentence
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the CBI on a petition filed by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, serving life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking suspension of his life sentence.A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to get certificates from jail authorities on the convict's conduct and behaviour.
12:48 IST, December 7th 2024
Assam CM expands cabinet, 4 new ministers take oath
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expanded his cabinet with four ministers taking oath.
Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the four new ministers - Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. All of them are BJP legislators.
12:47 IST, December 7th 2024
Opposition MVA Members Not to Take Oath as MLAS on Day 1 of Maha Assembly: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Opposition MVA members not to take oath as MLAs on Day 1 of assembly session to protest misuse of EVMs: Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.
12:43 IST, December 7th 2024
Rajnath Singh extends greetings on Armed Forces Flag Day
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday and saluted the valiant personnel of the Indian Armed Forces for their unmatched courage, valour and fortitude.
In a post on X, Singh said, "On the Armed Forces Flag Day, the nation salutes the courage, valour, fortitude and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces."
12:17 IST, December 7th 2024
TN CM launches Climate Interpretation Park in Chennai
A Climate Interpretation Park with a happy blend of recreation, culture, and education was inaugurated at Kilambakkam here on Saturday, by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.This innovative space, located south of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus and implemented at a cost of Rs 15 crore, features a sculpture garden, play area, yoga and meditation spaces, and an archaeological interpretation zone.
12:16 IST, December 7th 2024
President Murmu lays foundation for three new railway lines in Odisha
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday laid the foundation for three new railway lines in Odisha.Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhargarh are the railway lines for which the foundation stones were laid by Murmu in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, among others.
12:14 IST, December 7th 2024
Bizman shot dead during morning walk in Delhi
A businessman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his morning walk near his house in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said.Sunil Jain (52), a resident of Krishna Nagar, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
11:41 IST, December 7th 2024
MP: Bhopal Commissioner of Police bans Chinese manja
Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) banned Chinese manja used for flying kites in view of the safety of the people within the limits of Bhopal city (Metropolitan) and stated that its violation would be a punishable offence.
11:40 IST, December 7th 2024
Light showers likely over parts of Jharkhand on Dec 8, 9
Jharkhand is likely to experience cloudy weather, with the possibility of light showers on Sunday and Monday, an official said.The minimum temperature is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, while the maximum temperature may drop by one to two degrees Celsius due to a change in weather, he said.
11:06 IST, December 7th 2024
India advises citizens to avoid travelling to Syria
India has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Syria in view of the ongoing violence in the country.In an advisory issued on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked Indians currently residing in Syria to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Damascus.
11:05 IST, December 7th 2024
Two held for duping Agniveer aspirants
Police have arrested two persons hailing from Satara district in Maharashtra for allegedly duping some youths in Palghar under the pretext of helping them in clearing Agniveer recruitment process, officials said.The accused, Annasaheb Dhanaji Kakade (30) and Ganesh Kale (27), were arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.
11:00 IST, December 7th 2024
Sikkim University allows one day menstrual leave for female students
Sikkim University has allowed one day menstrual leave per month for female students, according to a notification.
The Sikkim University Registrar Laxuman Sharma issued the notification to this effect on December 4 following a representation by the Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) last month.
"The Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to allow one-day menstrual leave in a month for girl/women student of Sikkim University except during university examinations," said the registrar of the central university.
09:45 IST, December 7th 2024
Varanasi: Students stage protest demanding removal of mosque from college campus
Tempers ran high at Uday Pratap College here after a large group of students staged a demonstration demanding the removal of a mosque from the campus.
On Friday, hundreds of students gathered at the college gate, shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and waving saffron flags. They attempted to enter the campus, but were stopped by police.
Student leader Vivekanand Singh said if the land on which the mosque stands does not belong to the Waqf board, the structure should be removed from there.
He added that if namaz continues to be offered at the mosque, students would respond by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa there.
09:44 IST, December 7th 2024
Four BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers in Assam cabinet today
Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take the oath as ministers in the Assam cabinet on Saturday.
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers in the Council of Ministers of Assam will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati at noon.
Four times BJP MLA Prasanta Phookan who is representing Dibrugarh assembly constituency, Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur assembly constituency, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi constituency and Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma constituency will take the oath as minister.
09:41 IST, December 7th 2024
Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur
A cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, a police statement said on Saturday.The seizure was made during a search operation in the foothills of Pechi Chinglak on Friday.The arms and ammunition seized include an SMG carbine with magazine, three hand grenades, four cartridges, a bayonet and a radio set, among others.
08:56 IST, December 7th 2024
Shinde has demanded home from BJP, talks in progress on portfolio allocation: Sena MLA
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded the crucial home department from the BJP and talks on portfolio allocation are in progress, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale said.Gogavale, an aide of Shinde who heads the Shiv Sena, on Friday said the cabinet expansion is likely to take place between December 11 and 16, just ahead of the winter session of the state legislature.
08:54 IST, December 7th 2024
BPSC protest: Khan Sir released from Patna's Gardanibagh police station
Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, also known as Khan Sir was released from Patna's Gardanibagh Police Station on Friday night after being in detention.
The YouTuber was joined after he joined the protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna earlier on Friday against the commission over the anticipated changes in exam pattern.
08:53 IST, December 7th 2024
Indian Army honours Manipuri boy for winning President's bronze medal at NDA
The Indian Army has honoured Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum in Imphal for winning the President's Bronze Medal at the 147th course passing out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on November 30, 2024.
"The Indian Army felicitated Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum at Imphal for winning the prestigious President's Bronze Medal during the passing out parade of 147th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) on 30th Nov 2024 at Khadakwasla, Pune," as per an official release.
08:18 IST, December 7th 2024
Delhi: Two shooters, wanted in Mundka murder case, arrested after brief exchange of fire
A team from the Special Cell has arrested the two shooters wanted in the Mundka murder case after a brief exchange of gunfire in Rohini on Thursday night, Delhi police said.
The accused have been identified as Narender alias Khilla resident of Kami Sonepat village, Haryana (age 24 years). He is the main conspirator of the murder and was in contact with jailed members of Tillu Gang as well as handler abroad. The other accused is Abhishek alias Ankit resident of Panipat, Haryana (Age 22 years). He is an active shooter and recruited a co-accused for the murder.
08:17 IST, December 7th 2024
AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar inspects new terminal building of Patna Airport
Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Patna Airport on Friday reviewed the ongoing works of the New Terminal Building and instructed the agencies and engineers at the site to expedite and complete all remaining works to make the airport ready by January 2025.
He was accompanied by Dr Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), AAI; Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), AAI and the team of engineers at the site.
08:16 IST, December 7th 2024
Four people, two children injured in gas blast in Lucknow, says DCP
In a gas explosion at an illegal cylinder refilling site, six people including two children were left with injuries and were rushed to a Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a police official said on Friday.
According to the police, the fire station received information about the blast in the Dubagga area where four people suffered injuries and two children from the neighbourhood were also injured. There was a possibility of even a bigger incident given the number of cylinders recovered at the location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Omveer Singh said.
08:07 IST, December 7th 2024
Punjab Police dismantles cross-border terror module, arrests 10 people
In a major operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police took apart a cross-border terror module linked to Pakistan-based operatives by arresting 10 people, including four main operatives and six involved in providing logistic assistance, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, the terror module, operated by Harvinder Rinda and his foreign-based associates Happy Passian and Jeevan Fauji, was planning an attack on a police establishment in Punjab's Batala.
07:51 IST, December 7th 2024
Thin layer of smog engulfs Delhi as AQI dipped to 'Poor' category
A thin layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
07:48 IST, December 7th 2024
Court granted 7 days of police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
The hearing for police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who was arrested by the Crime Branch for being a member of the Organized Crime Syndicate of fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, was held in the Court on December 6.
07:09 IST, December 7th 2024
India's inclusive growth applauded by international community: K Subramanian
The world is bullish on India, the country's top economist, currently executive director of the International Monetary Fund has said, noting that India’s public digital infrastructure and inclusive growth is not only being talked about but also applauded by the international community.
“I think the Indian economy has been growing overall very well. Post-COVID, the growth rate has consistently been seven per cent. Of course, there's been a little bit of a dip this quarter. Partly it is because of the slowdown in capital expenditures. That itself is because of some of the election cycles. Also, there's been some impact on exports. But I expect this dip to be temporary,” Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Executive Director at IMF.
06:56 IST, December 7th 2024
Allahabad HC dismisses Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea in defamation case
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the rejection of his request for a clean chit in a case related to alleged defamatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father and linking the prime minister with major industrialists.
The petition was filed against a January 5 order of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Lucknow that had refused to dismiss the case. Khera had challenged the decision at the revisional court, which upheld the CJM's order.
The petition was dismissed by the Lucknow bench of the high court on December 3 and the order uploaded on Thursday.
06:55 IST, December 7th 2024
Motion to declare 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide in Canadian Parliament fails
Motion to declare 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide in Canadian Parliament fails.
"Already hearing a number of Nos", Speaker of Canadian Parliament. Motion by 2 Canadian politicians supportive of Khalistani ideology.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:05 IST, December 8th 2024