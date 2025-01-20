Published 16:35 IST, January 20th 2025
Protests Erupt Over Life Sentence To Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case
Soon after a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, junior doctors expressed outrage.
Soon after a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, junior doctors expressed outrage. | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Soon after a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, junior doctors expressed outrage, accusing the court of making a mockery of justice.
They staged a protest outside Sealdah Court, demanding stricter punishment for the convict, with many calling for the death penalty.
