Provision To Amend Constitution Is Within Constitution: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Amit Shah while addressing the Rajya Sabha claimed that Article 368 has provisions to enable amendments to the Constitution.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Rajya Sabha on a debate marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution claimed that Article 368 has provisions to enable amendments to the Constitution and accused Congress of bringing more amendments during its tenure at the Centre than his party.
“BJP has ruled for 16 years, and we made 22 changes to the Constitution. Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes,” Shah claimed.
