  • Provision To Amend Constitution Is Within Constitution: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Published 20:48 IST, December 17th 2024

Provision To Amend Constitution Is Within Constitution: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Amit Shah while addressing the Rajya Sabha claimed that Article 368 has provisions to enable amendments to the Constitution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Provision To Amend The Constitution Is Within The Constitution: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Rajya Sabha on a debate marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution claimed that Article 368 has provisions to enable amendments to the Constitution and accused Congress of bringing more amendments during its tenure at the Centre than his party. 

“BJP has ruled for 16 years, and we made 22 changes to the Constitution. Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes,” Shah claimed.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:48 IST, December 17th 2024

