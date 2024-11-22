Published 20:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
Pune Cantonment Result 2024: BJP's Sunil Dyandev Defeats Congress' Bagwe Anandrao
BJP's Kamble Sunil Dyandev defeated Congress' Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by a margin of 10,320 votes in the Pune Cantonment Assembly seat in Maharashtra.
- India News
- 1 min read
Pune Cantonment Election Result 2024: BJP's Kamble Sunil Dyandev defeated Congress' Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by a margin of 10,320 votes in the Pune Cantonment Assembly seat in Maharashtra. The key contest in Pune Cantonment was between Congress ’ Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe and BJP ’s Sunil Kamble. Pune Cantonment is one of the 21 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in Pune and one in eight in Pune city.
Pune Cantonment Election Result 2024 LIVE
The counting has completed and Kamble Sunil Dyandev from BJP has won the elections.
Pune Cantonment Election Result 2019
In 2019 also, Sunil Kamla defeated Congress’ Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe by a margin of 4,952 votes. This time, the victory margin has increased.
Voting in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, November 20 in one single phase. The counting of votes was conducted today.
Mahayuti comprising of BJP, Eknath's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's NCP contested the high stakes elections against Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Congress, Uddhav's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar 's NCP.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:57 IST, November 23rd 2024