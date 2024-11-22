Pune Cantonment Result 2024: BJP's Sunil Dyandev Defeats Congress' Bagwe Anandrao

Pune Cantonment Election Result 2024: BJP's Kamble Sunil Dyandev defeated Congress' Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by a margin of 10,320 votes in the Pune Cantonment Assembly seat in Maharashtra. The key contest in Pune Cantonment was between Congress ’ Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe and BJP ’s Sunil Kamble. Pune Cantonment is one of the 21 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in Pune and one in eight in Pune city.

Pune Cantonment Election Result 2024 LIVE

The counting has completed and Kamble Sunil Dyandev from BJP has won the elections.

Pune Cantonment Election Result 2019

In 2019 also, Sunil Kamla defeated Congress’ Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe by a margin of 4,952 votes. This time, the victory margin has increased.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Voting in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, November 20 in one single phase. The counting of votes was conducted today.