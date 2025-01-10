Pune Court Grants Bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case Linked to Savarkar Remarks

New Delhi: A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case related to his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

The MP/MLA court granted bail to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on a surety bond of Rs 25,000 after he appeared before it through video conferencing.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi stood as surety before the court.

Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, said the court also granted permanent exemption to the Congress leader from appearing before it.

The matter will now be heard on February 18, Pawar added.