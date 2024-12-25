Pune DCP’s Quick Thinking And Action Helps Accident Victim Save His Life | VIDEO

Pune: In a heroic act of quick thinking, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre, from the Pune City Police saved the life of a motorcyclist who suffered a seizure following a road accident on December 24. The accident occurred at the Jagtap Chowk in the Wanawadi area on Tuesday, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital for further treatment. The victim is claimed to be stable at present. A video of the entire incident captured by an eyewitness is going viral on social media earning accolades for the police officer.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2 pm near Jagtap Dairy Chowk in Pune's Wanawadi area, where a motorcyclist collided with an elderly woman, causing her to suffer minor injuries. However, after the crash, the motorcyclist fell off his bike and suddenly went into a seizure.

At the same time, DCP Dr Bhajibhakre, was present nearby, who immediately rushed to the scene and using his medical knowledge, helped stabilise the youth until an ambulance arrived at the spot. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the DCP’s quick and selfless actions in helping the victim. With his timely intervention, the motorcyclist received the necessary care before medical professionals took over.

DCP Bhajibhakre’s swift response is being praised as an example of leadership, bravery, and compassion. The people reacted to the video by saying that the police official actions not only saved a life but also highlighted the importance of being prepared in emergencies.