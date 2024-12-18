Search icon
  • Pune Shocker: 9-Year-old Boy Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl, Blames Social Media

Published 12:24 IST, December 18th 2024

Pune Shocker: 9-Year-old Boy Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl, Blames Social Media

The boy was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which allowed him to be released on bail and placed him in his parents' custody for the time being.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Shocker: 9-Year-old Boy Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl, Blames Social Media | Image: PTI/Representative

Pune: In a shocking incident in Pune's Kondhwa area, a nine-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the boy has been influenced by social media, according to his claims.

The boy, a Class III student at a local school, was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which allowed him to be released on bail and placed him in his parents' custody for the time being. The families of both children are familiar with each other, having lived in the same neighborhood for many years. The little girl used to refer to the boy as ‘dada,' meaning elder brother and he sexually assaulting him according to girl's parents claim.

The incident happened near the girl's home. Concern arose when she confided in her mother about the sexual assault. Alarmed, her mother immediately contacted the police to report the incident.

 

Updated 12:24 IST, December 18th 2024

