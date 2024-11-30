Punjab Cm Calls Attack On Arvind Kejriwal 'Utterly Shameful'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday condemned the incident in which some liquid was splashed on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

He said the alleged attack on the former Delhi chief minister was "utterly shameful." On Saturday evening, Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when a man approached him and splashed some liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him.

Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mann in a statement, said, "Since Kejriwal began questioning the BJP about law and order and public safety in Delhi, they have become frustrated. This attack is a direct result of that frustration. It is disgraceful that this is the third attack on Arvind Kejriwal in just 35 days. Whenever the BJP fails to fulfil its responsibilities, it resorts to violence and conflict." AAP Punjab president Aman Arora also condemned the incident and said such an "attack" on their party supremo would not be tolerated.