Published 15:19 IST, February 2nd 2025

Punjab: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead in Kapurthala

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead in Kapurthala | Image: Representative image

Kapurthala: Three unidentified persons allegedly shot dead a petrol pump staff near Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when three persons who came on a motorbike had a minor scuffle with the petrol pump employee. Later, one of them allegedly fired at him and all three fled from the spot.

Kulwant Singh was taken to a hospital at Jalandhar and later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said it has registered a case of murder and an investigation was underway.

Updated 15:19 IST, February 2nd 2025

