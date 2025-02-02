Punjab: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead in Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Three unidentified persons allegedly shot dead a petrol pump staff near Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when three persons who came on a motorbike had a minor scuffle with the petrol pump employee. Later, one of them allegedly fired at him and all three fled from the spot.

Kulwant Singh was taken to a hospital at Jalandhar and later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries.