Punjab Police Arrest 2 Members Of BKI-Operated Terror Outfit Linked With Pakistan-ISI Ties

Chandigarh: The Punjab police have got a major breakthrough against a Pakistan-ISI backed terror-module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, with the arrest of two members of the extremist group. According to the police, the radical outfit is operated by foreign-based Gangster Gurdev Singh alias Jaisel alias Pehalwan.

Director General of Police (DGP, Punjab), Gaurav Yadav on Friday said, the arrested accused confessed to having placed an improvised explosive device (IED) at Ajnala Police Station, following directions of their handlers. They also revealed during the investigation that they had received various consignments of weapons and explosives.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Danny, a resident of Amritsar and another person is a 17-years-old Juvenile. The police teams also recovered two Chinese-made P86 Hand Grenades and one sophisticated Turkey-made 9MM Zigana pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

The police official stated that the development came less than three weeks after the recovery of an IED planted close to the Ajnala Police Station on November 23 this year. The terrorist organisation BKI had claimed responsibility for the act using social media platforms.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Jashandeep Singh Danny and the other arrested accused person were in touch with Gurdev Jaisal, who allured them to work for him in lieu of money and drugs. Apart from planning terror activities, Jaisal also used them for drug peddling, he added.