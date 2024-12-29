Published 13:39 IST, December 29th 2024
Punjab Police Arrest Five Associates Of Two Gangs, Accused Had Planned Targeted Killings
Five associates belonging to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, who had allegedly planned targeted killings, were arrested by the Punjab Police
Chandigarh: Five associates belonging to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, who had allegedly planned targeted killings, were arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Sunday.
Four weapons were also recovered from them.
"In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrested 5 associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, seizing 4 weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol,” Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.
He said the preliminary investigation reveals the accused had planned targeted killings.
"Important information has been uncovered about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. This marks a major breakthrough in identifying their network," said the DGP, adding that further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages.
