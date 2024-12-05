Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rahul Assures Citizens' Delegation to Take Up Air Pollution Issue in Parliament

Published 23:55 IST, December 5th 2024

Rahul Assures Citizens' Delegation to Take Up Air Pollution Issue in Parliament

A delegation comprising concerned citizens and experts met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the worsening air pollution crisis and outlined practical steps to tackle this "public health emergency".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Assures Citizens' Delegation to Take Up Air Pollution Issue in Parliament | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A delegation comprising concerned citizens and experts met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the worsening air pollution crisis and outlined practical steps to tackle this "public health emergency".

During the meeting in the Parliament House premises, the former Congress chief assured them that he would raise the issue in Parliament and advocate for immediate action on their demands.

The delegation, including renowned medical expert Doctor Sanjeev Bagai, environmentalists Jai Dhar Gupta and Vimlendu Jha, and Bhavreen Khandari from Warrior Moms, met Gandhi to address the worsening air pollution crisis, the Congress said.

They presented a petition demanding urgent action and outlined practical steps to tackle this public health emergency. The delegation emphasised the urgency of the situation, calling air pollution a severe threat to public health and well-being, it said.

They proposed actionable solutions to mitigate the crisis.

Asserting that air pollution in North India is a "national emergency", Gandhi, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, had urged fellow MPs to come together in the session and discuss how the nation could end this crisis once and for all.

He said the air pollution crisis needs a collective national response, not political blame games.

Gandhi had shared a video on X in which he discussed the air pollution issue with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha at the India Gate here.

In his post along with the video, the Congress leader had said air pollution in north India is a national emergency -- a public health crisis that is stealing our children's future and suffocating the elderly -- and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:55 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.