Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • INDI Rift Out in Open Again: Rahul Accuses Kejriwal of Making False Promises; AAP Fires Back

Published 21:22 IST, January 13th 2025

INDI Rift Out in Open Again: Rahul Accuses Kejriwal of Making False Promises; AAP Fires Back

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Its INDI Alliance Partner Kejriwal of ‘Failing’ to Reduce Inflation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Delhi Elections 2025: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused its INDI alliance partner AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of “failing” to reduce inflation. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:27 IST, January 13th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi

Recommended

Nag Mk 2 Missile Hits the Mark: Field Trials Prove Precision Power
Defence
Jahil: Manoj Muntashir Condemns Yograj Singh's Comment On Hindi Language
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
Expect All Earlier Understandings to be Implemented: India to Bangladesh
India News
Black Warrant: Who Is Lead Actor Zahan? How Is He Related To Ranbir?
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025: YouTuber Assaulted by Baba With Tongs in Viral Clip
Viral News
Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer Retires From Soccer
SportFit
Anuj Rawat In Trouble After Skipping Ranji For IPL Net Session
SportFit
Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Day 1: NBK-Urvashi Starrer Starts Strong
Entertainment News
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets 3% Pay Rise
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: