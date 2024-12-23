Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Today | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:59 IST, December 23rd 2024

PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Today | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Today | LIVE | Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on December 23 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a release on Sunday. According to the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.
 

Live Blog

PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Today | LIVE

07:04 IST, December 23rd 2024

3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Agartala Railway Station for Illegal Entry

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Tripura's Agartala Railway Station on Sunday for illegal entry into India, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Agartala Government Railway Police stated. The arrest was made following a joint operation by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the intelligence department.
 

07:03 IST, December 23rd 2024

Cold Wave Grips Delhi Amid Fog

A layer of fog engulfed the national capital as coldwave gripped the city.    

06:55 IST, December 23rd 2024

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on December 23 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a release on Sunday. According to the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. 

Updated 07:04 IST, December 23rd 2024

