Rahul Gandhi Behaved Like 'Bouncer', Not As Leader Of Opposition: BJP MP Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Balasore BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he behaved like a "bouncer" rather than the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a position once held by esteemed personalities like Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sarangi, who was injured and had to be admitted to a hospital following a scuffle in Parliament on December 19, told reporters, "I am comparatively better now and was discharged from the hospital on December 28. I still need to be cautious as the stitch on my head has not fully healed." Recalling the incident, Sarangi said, "It happened when we (BJP MPs) were standing near an entry gate, peacefully protesting against the insult of Dr Ambedkar, holding placards." "Suddenly, Rahul Gandhi came along with some of his party colleagues and started pushing people to move ahead. He was behaving like a bouncer, not like the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a post once occupied by great personalities like Vajpayee ji," Sarangi said.