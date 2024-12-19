Rahul Gandhi Loses Cool During Protests in Parliament, FIR Filed After 2 BJP MPs Injured

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) filed an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for pushing two BJP MPs in the Parliament amid a showdown between INDI and NDA leaders. TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj will file the case FIR against Rahul.

The saffron party on Thursday slammed the Leader of the Opposition for using physical assault, calling it a "black day," and urged him to apologise to the country for using physical strength.

They Have Stooped to Hooliganism: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaders condemned the attack saying, "...This is a black day in Parliamentary history. Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party...Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India. Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra ?... A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy...I am sad... Amit Shah 's speech exposed Congress...They are so frustrated with it that they have stooped to hooliganism now. We condemn this hooliganism..."

This Man is a Goonda: Shehzad Poonawala

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala in a post on X stated that Rahul admitted on pushing MPs and called the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha a "goonda."

'Gross Misuse of Anger': Rijiju

Furthermore, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for assaulting two BJP MPs and urged him to apologise to the country and to the MPs.

"Makar Dwar is the main entry gate of the Members of Parliament to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Congress and their other MPs kept on standing in that particular location and they have been showing placards and sloganeering for the entire session. Today for the first time the NDA MPs went there to protest against the insult of Ambedkar by the Congress party since 1951...For the first time, the NDA MPs went there to protest. While the NDA MPs were protesting at the Makar Dwar, the main gate, the Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi came and assaulted, pushed two MPs of the BJP and pushed around other MPs also. Two of the BJP MPs Pratap Singh Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have sustained grievous injury. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi if you resort to this kind of physical violence, if other MPs also start resorting to physical violence, what will happen? We believe in democracy. Who has given authorisation to Rahul Gandhi to use his physical power against other MPs. It doesn't mean that the other MPs are weak. It's only because we believe in non-violence and we believe in democracy. Rahul Gandhi's physical attack against the MPs is condemnable."

"It is a gross misuse of his anger, his frustration and the way Rahul Gandhi has treated the Parliament, shows that Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in democracy. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi we will see what appropriate action we can take. But he must tender an apology to the nation that he has used his physical strength against other MPs. We are not retaliating physically only because we believe in democracy. We are not using our physical strength against other MPs because that is not what we believe in. We believe in nonviolence. Rahul Gandhi must understand and tender his apology to the nation and to the MPs to whom he has caused the gravest injury. Appropriate action will be taken. First, we will see the level of injury because there was a report that the injury was quite serious and there was some oozing of blood. The medical treatment is now undergoing. We'll see the condition now...." he added.

2 BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul Gandhi

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

Meanwhile, Rajput is said to be in critical condition and in ICU, as per reports.

So This Happened': Rahul Gandhi