'Boring': After Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Seen Mocking President Murmu in New Video

New Delhi: The Congress is under the scanner for its recent outrageous and disrespectful remarks towards the President of India, following her joint address on the first day of the Parliament Budget Session. After Sonia Gandhi's insulting statement, her son Rahul Gandhi is seen mocking President Murmu in a new video, calling her speech ‘boring’.

Rahul Gandhi Mocks President Murmu After Mother Sonia Gandhi's Insulting Remarks

Soon after Sonia Gandhi insulted the Prsident of India Droupadi Murmu by calling her ‘poor lady', a video of Rahul Gandhi mocking President Murmu has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen commenting on the President's joint address, calling it ‘boring'.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) can be seen saying, “Boring… was repeating the same things again and again.” His mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen standing and smiling in the video.

Sonia Gandhi Insults President of India

The former Congress Chief's remark towards President Murmu, after her joint address at the Parliament Budget Session Day 1, on camera has caused quite a stir. While speaking to the media, Sonia Gandhi insulted President Murmu and said,“...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady." Sonia Gandhi mocked the President of India over her address during the Parliament Joint Session ahead of the Budget, calling her ‘poor lady'.

President Murmu Addresses Joint Session of Parliament | Highlights

Take a look at the key highlights of President Droupadi Murmu's joint address on the first day of the Parliament Budget Session…

"Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space...India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology"

"It is a matter of great pride for the Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining Police and also leading corporates in the country...Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals"

"To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh 'Arogyoa Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off."

"India's metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world's third-largest metro network"

"The country's aviation sector is progressing rapidly with the airline companies placing orders of 1700 new aircraft."

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari"

"Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and e-commerce export hubs are encouraging business in all sectors in the country"

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and above.

The government has placed special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them, Murmu said.

My government has taken strong steps to provide Awaas through Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna. The government has also decided to provide 3 crores more houses under this scheme.