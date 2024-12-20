Rahul Gandhi's Push Sends 2 BJP MPs to ICU: Case Filed, More Protests Planned Today | Top Points

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi for physical assault on BJP MPs in the Parliament and protests are planned today by both the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress . A huge controversy erupted in the Parliament after protests over the Ambedkar issue turned violent with Rahul Gandhi's push on the BJP MPs, resulting in two senior MPs, Chandra Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput being taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Read for all the latest updates you need to know in the Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Case…

Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate: Crime Branch Likely to Take Over Case

The Crime Branch is likely to take over the Parliament case enquiry of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress' complaints over Thursday's scuffle which left two BJP MPs injured, ANI reported citing sources. This development comes after the BJP filed an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of assault, incitement and an attempt to murder.

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was booked in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises, sources said police are likely to record the statements of the two injured MPs on Friday and may also call the opposition leader for questioning. They said that the Delhi Police was also likely to write to the Parliament secretariat, seeking access to CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident occurred.

FIR Registered, Protests Planned for Today

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, in connection with a scuffle in Parliament. BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention). The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

Amid the ongoing controversy and case filed, both BJP and Congress will be holding protests today. While BJP will be protesting near the Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's unparliamentary behaviour, the violence done by him and the physical and mental harassment of BJP MPs including a woman MP from the ruling party, Congress MPs have also planned a protest against the insult of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji by the Union Home Minister at Vijay Chowk at 10 am today.

Rahul Gandhi Pushed BJP MPs, Made Woman MP Uncomfortable: What All Happened in the Parliament

What Happened in the Parliament?

It was a dark day for Parliament as Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, resorted to physical aggression at Makar Dwar. In a brazen display of arrogance, they attempted to force their way through the premises, recklessly shoving BJP MPs who stood in their path. The situation spiraled out of control, resulting in a disgraceful scuffle that saw BJP MP Pratap Sarangi collapse near the stairs, his head visibly bloodied. Another senior BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured and the two MPs were admitted in the ICU.

Rahul Gandhi's Sheer Arrogance

A disturbing video has also surfaced showing Rahul Gandhi approaching Sarangi only after the incident, while BJP’s Nishikant Dubey confronted him, accusing him of instigating the violence. The Leader of Opposition (LoP), however, denied his involvement, attempting to shift the blame onto BJP MPs, claiming they were the ones who had provoked the altercation. The Congress MP made an attempt to defend his act of physical violence and then, turned his back on Sarangi and walked away.

BJP Woman MP's Shocking Allegations

Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak broke down in Parliament and accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of "behaving in a manner that made her uncomfortable" during the protest. “He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with heavy heart and denounced my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way,” Konyak said in a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Is Rahul Gandhi Fit To Be Leader of Opposition?