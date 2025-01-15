Rahul a 'Seditionist', His 'Fighting Indian State' Remark 'Dangerous in The Extreme': Mahesh Jethmalani

New Delhi: In a no-holds-barred attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the Indian state, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani called the Congress leader's statement "dangerous in the extreme," accusing him of shedding the facade of allegiance to the Indian state. "Rahul Gandhi’s statement today that his fight is against the INDIAN STATE is dangerous in the extreme. In effect he has shed the facade of owing allegiance to the Indian State", Jethmalani wrote on X.

"This is deeply troubling because since Sonia Gandhi took over leadership of the INC Rahul Gandhi has signed an MOU with the CCCP the contents of which are undisclosed, senior INC leaders have sought #Pakistan’s help to overthrow the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi and Sonia and Rahul have made common cause with George Soros (a self-styled philanthropist with links to the CCCP, the Muslim brotherhood & the Democratic Deep State who has designs to fashion the Indian State so as to make it subservient to his interests", Jethmalani said.

Referring to the alleged Sonia-Soros link, Jethmalani intensified his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, stating that his statement today clearly identifies him as a seditionist. He added that Rahul may be emboldened by the belief that his powerful foreign connections will trigger an international uproar if any lawful action is taken against him.

“Already Sonia Gandhi has been exposed in her co-leadership of a Soros-funded organization which proclaims independence for J&K. This was patent secessionism, and I’d earlier stated on X that an FIR should have been filed by the NIA under the UAPA instantly. Now an emboldened Rahul has announced himself as a seditionist—for that is what his statement today unmistakably marks him as—perhaps secure in the belief that his powerful foreign links will create an international storm in the event of even any lawful action against him."

The senior advocate also stressed on the urgency for the state to respond decisively to such remarks.

"Rahul has thrown down the gauntlet before the Indian State. The Indian State needs to pick up the gauntlet; else what use the new provision section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which replaces the old colonial provision with the words “Whoever… by words, either spoken or written… endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India shall be punished with imprisonment for life etc", he stated.

"Time for the Indian State to call out secessionist mother and seditionist son", Jethmalani concluded with a strong statement.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

While inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' hitting out at the BJP and Rahul has alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but "the Indian state itself."

Rahul's statement is now getting sharp criticism from BJP leaders. Responding to the statement Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress and that why Rahul carries a copy of the constitution in his hand. In a post on X Sitharaman wrote, "The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself. So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what are you carrying a copy of the constitution for in your hand?"

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked Rahul to undergo a medical checkup. "Tell him to go get his mental stability checked," said Puri.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Rahul Gandhi's Congress is not working. Rahul Gandhi ruins Congress wherever he goes. He has already ruined Congress in Delhi. If corruption-free governance is needed in Delhi, then a double-engine government will be formed. BJP is coming to Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul and called his statement a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros.

"Today, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have made it clear that while opposing BJP and PM Modi they have started opposing the nation. They are fighting against India and Indian states. It is not a coincidence but a well-thought experiment. It has become an industry, sponsored by Soros (George Soros). Rahul Gandhi follows the agenda of 'Bharat Todo'..."