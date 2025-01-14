Rahul Gandhi ‘s ‘Paris Wali Dilli’ Taunt At INDI Bloc Ally Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections

Delhi Elections 2025: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, ridiculing his 2019 promise to transform Delhi into a city as beautiful as Paris or London.

Gandhi shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing himself walking alongside a garbage-filled canal in Delhi, captioning it, “This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi-Delhi like Paris.”

In the video, Gandhi commented, "The situation is the same everywhere," alluding to the state of public spaces in the national capital.

Kejriwal’s 2019 Promise

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal had pledged to make Delhi as clean and beautiful as global capitals if AAP secured all seven Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking then, he said, "Today in Delhi, one can see filth and garbage everywhere... Can’t we make Delhi beautiful? Yes, we can."

He had emphasized that Delhi’s full statehood was essential for the AAP government to effectively tackle issues like garbage management, which falls under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Kejriwal pointed to the government's achievements in improving schools, hospitals, and installing CCTV cameras, claiming that similar efforts could address garbage issues if the MCD were under AAP's jurisdiction.

Rahul Gandhi’s Fresh Attack

Speaking at a rally in Seelampur on Monday, Gandhi had hit out at Kejriwal for failing to deliver on his promises, comparing his governance style to what he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "propaganda of false promises."

Gandhi added, “Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Pollution, corruption, and inflation are on the rise in Delhi.”

Kejriwal’s Response

Kejriwal fired back, asserting, "His [Rahul Gandhi's] fight is to save Congress; my fight is to save the country."



He defended his government’s work and dismissed the criticism as politically motivated.

Delhi Elections 2025