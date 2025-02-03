'Rahul's Lies Damage India Abroad': Jaishankar Rejects Congress Leader's 'Trump Coronation Invite' claim

New Delhi: In a fierce rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ’s claims that the Indian government sent External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the U.S. to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump 's swearing-in ceremony, Jaishankar tore into Gandhi, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of willfully spreading lies to tarnish India's image globally.

Jaishankar, addressing the issue, clarified his visit to the United States, stating that the purpose of the trip was to engage in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me. At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad”, tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

What Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament

While speaking in Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks at the President's address, Rahul claimed that the foreign minister had visited the United States “multiple times” to request an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trump's inauguration ceremony. “When we talk to the USA, we would not send our foreign minister multiple times to request an invitation for the Prime Minister to the coronation,” Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

"Because if we had a production system and if we were working on technologies, the American President would come here and invite the Prime Minister," Gandhi stated.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi over the inaugural ceremony of US President Donald Trump.

"Leader of Opposition cannot make such a serious unsubstantial statement. This is related to the relation between two countries and he is making an unverified statement about the invitation of the Prime Minister of our country....", Rijiju said.

Replying to him, Rahul Gandhi said, "I apologize for disturbing your peace of mind..."

For the unversed, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.