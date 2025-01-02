Railway Minister Vaishnaw To Flag Off Three New Trains From Guwahati on Jan 3

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off three trains from Guwahati and inaugurate a 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar during a day-long visit to Assam on Friday, an official statement said/.

Vaishnaw will dedicate the Tetelia Road Over Bridge at Dispur, an official statement said.

3 New Trains To Run From Guwahati

The new trains are Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati passenger train and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

The Union minister will also review of ongoing projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway during his visit.

Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the 10 KW FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar, which has been operating with a 20 Kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since its inception on August 15, 1999.

New Transmitter To Be Beneficial For Kokrajhar

The new transmitter will expand FM coverage across a radius of 70 km with better reception quality in Kokrajhar and surrounding districts.

Over 30 lakh residents of Kokrajhar and nearby districts - Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Chirang - will gain access to high-quality FM broadcasts.

Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology Deemed to be University.

The minister is also scheduled to visit the Tata Semiconductor factory at Jagiroad.