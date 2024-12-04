Search icon
Published 18:59 IST, December 4th 2024

Railways Minister Says Focus Is On Adding General Coaches In Trains Not AC

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that their focus right now is to add general coaches rather than adding AC coaches to the Railways fleet.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Railways | Representational image | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The railways is more focussed on increasing general compartment coaches in its fleet rather than AC1, AC2 or AC3, and 1,000 such coaches will be added by the end of December, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw said the Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

"Today, more focus is given to increasing the general coaches. Focus is not on increasing AC1, AC2 or AC3. Focus is towards general coaches. By the end of December, 1,000 general coaches will be added to the railway networks and special step has been taken for the production of 10,000 general coaches," the minister said during Question Hour.

Vaishnaw further said the Indian Railways is rebuilding 1,300 stations as part of a redevelopment project, which is considered to be the largest in the world, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under this project, many stations will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 700-800 crore while some others will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 100-200 crore. Once the project is completed, it will fulfil people's expectations as it aims to enhance and modernise railway stations throughout the Indian Railways network, he said.

Replying to two other questions, Vaishnaw told MPs belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu to coordinate with the respective state governments to help the railways acquire land for completing planned projects.

