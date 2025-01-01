Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Chetna Rescued 10 Days After Falling into 700-Foot Borewell

Kotputli, Rajasthan : After an intense 10-day operation, a three-year-old girl trapped in a borewell here was successfully rescued on Wednesday. The girl Chetna was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Hospital authorities confirmed that the child is stable for now, but her condition will be continuously monitored in the coming days.

Chetna was stuck in a 150-feet deep borewell since December 23. Her family members had blamed the administration for being negligent. The administration on the other hand had claimed it is one of the toughest operations.

Former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha had also visited the spot. He blamed the family for keeping the borewell open and also the administration for causing delay in carrying out the operation.

Chetna had fallen into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father in Badiyali Dhani under Sarund police station of Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan.

Initially, efforts were made to pull the girl out of the borewell with the help of a ring but all attempts failed.

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district and the rescue operation lasted over 55 hours.

However, the boy lost the battle for his life by the time he was taken out.

