Published 16:34 IST, December 4th 2024

Rajasthan: 5 Killed, 2 Injured In Tragic Road Accident Near Churu

Five people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a tragic collision between an SUV car and a truck in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan: 5 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Churu | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Jaipur: Five people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a tragic collision between an SUV car and a truck in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday. 

The accident occurred in the early hours near Sardarshahar on the Churu-Hanumangarh mega highway, police reported.

The SUV, traveling from Sardarshahar to Hanumangarh, was struck by the truck, leaving the victims trapped inside the mangled vehicle. 

Rescue teams used a crane to extract the bodies from the wreckage.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh (26), Rakesh (25), Pavan (33), Dhanraj (all SUV passengers), and the truck driver, Nandlal. 

The two injured victims were rushed to Churu district hospital, where they were receiving treatment. 

Authorities stated that an investigation had been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Updated 16:34 IST, December 4th 2024

