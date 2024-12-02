Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan Congress MLA Booked For Controversial Statement Against Bureaucrats

Published 22:50 IST, December 2nd 2024

Rajasthan Congress MLA Booked For Controversial Statement Against Bureaucrats

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan was booked for allegedly making a controversial statement against bureaucrats.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for controversial statement against bureaucrats | Image: PTI/Representative

Jaipur: A Congress MLA in Rajasthan was booked for allegedly making a controversial statement against bureaucrats, officials said on Monday.

Abhimanyu Poonia, the Sangaria MLA and state president of the Youth Congress, had taken out a motorcycle rally and held a public meeting in Barmer district on November 30.

While addressing the meeting, he had said, "If an officer troubles you too much, then the youngsters are strong, they can beat up the officer. Then we will deal with it." On Monday, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar instructed Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena to take legal advice and register a case.

After this, an FIR was registered at Sedwa police station that will be investigated by the CID-CB.

Poonia had also said the youngsters of Barmer, Jaisalmer and Marwar were particularly strong. "Beat up the officer, after that Ummeda Ram ji (Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal) and we all will deal with them." Kumar said the MLA's statement was "prima facie inciting to commit a crime". 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:50 IST, December 2nd 2024

Rajasthan Congress

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.