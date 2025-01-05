Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan: Couple, Two Kids Killed in Jalore Road Accident; Locals Protest

Published 20:50 IST, January 5th 2025

Rajasthan: Couple, Two Kids Killed in Jalore Road Accident; Locals Protest

A couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Sunday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan: Couple, Two Kids Killed in Jalore Road Accident; Locals Protest | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Jaipur: A couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Sayla police station area when the family was going to Kora village from Bawatara, they said.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Puri, his wife Pinta Devi, and sons Raj and Chintu. The children were aged 8 and 5 years, police said.

After the incident, locals blocked Bhinmal-Sayla road demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Efforts are being made to pacify them and to reopen the road, police added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:50 IST, January 5th 2025

