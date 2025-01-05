Rajasthan: Couple, Two Kids Killed in Jalore Road Accident; Locals Protest

Jaipur: A couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Sayla police station area when the family was going to Kora village from Bawatara, they said.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Puri, his wife Pinta Devi, and sons Raj and Chintu. The children were aged 8 and 5 years, police said.

After the incident, locals blocked Bhinmal-Sayla road demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation to the family members of the deceased.