Rajasthan Horror: Disturbed by Cries, Man Thrashes, Chokes 1-Year-Old Stepdaughter to Death in Kota

Kota: A very disturbing and heartbreaking incident has been reported in Rajasthan's Kota where an infant was thrashed and choked to death by her stepfather because she was crying a lot and that disturbed the man's sleep.

Rajasthan Horror: Man Thrashes, Chokes One-Year-Old Stepdaughter to Death

A man allegedly thrashed and chocked his one-year-old stepdaughter to death in Kota on Monday night and fled from the spot on Tuesday morning, police said. He was allegedly irked at his sleep getting disturbed when the baby cried, they said. When the baby did not get up on Tuesday morning, her mother took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Infant Bore Thrashing Marks on Lips, Feet and Cheeks

According to police, the deceased baby's mother had left her first husband and was living with accused Jittu, a daily wage labourer in the city. He frequently got irritated at her crying. The deceased baby bore marks of thrashing on her lips, cheeks and feet.

Mother of 1-Year-Old Baby Girl Files Complaint, Accused on the Run

The mother alleged in the complaint that Jittu thrashed and choked her daughter to death on late Monday night, Circle Inspector at the Udhyog Nagar police station Jitendra Singh said. Police have lodged a case of murder against the accused and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.