Rajasthan: Man Kills Wife's Relative Over Domestic Dispute

Kota: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife's maternal uncle in Rajasthan's Bundi district early Sunday as he was enraged over her not returning home, police said.

The accused, identified as Shahazad, a resident of Kishangarh in Ajmer district, allegedly attacked Kallu Khan (62), a resident of Kacchi Basti in Keshoraipatan and fled the scene, police added.

According to the initial inquiry, a dispute had been ongoing between Shahazad and his wife, who had been living separately from him at her maternal uncle's home in Keshoraipatan for the last three months while Shahazad had been insisting she return, said Hansraj Meena, Circle Inspector at Keshoraipatan police station.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Sunday when Shahazad reportedly reached Khan's house to take her back and Khan told him that she was not there and had gone to her other maternal uncle's home in Kota, Meena said.

Irked over the reply and finding his wife absent there, Shahazad attacked Khan multiple times with a knife and fled from the spot, Meena added.

Khan sustained 3-4 injuries including a fatal one into his stomach and was rushed to a hospital in Kota, where he soon succumbed to injuries, he further said.